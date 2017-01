Soto arrested in Ecuador

The former advisor of the Agricultural Development Bank Alexis Soto was arrested in Ecuador following a petition from the 14th Criminal Court that is investigating fraud complaints filed by several companies and the bank.

Judicial sources confirmed that Soto's arrest, for the purpose of extradition, occurred Wednesday.

In the year 2013, then second anti-corruption prosecutor Lizzett Chevalier requested the prosecution of Soto for fraud and embezzlement over the illegal transfer of 75 properties of the BDA.

The investigation began when BDA officials discovered that the property titles of some properties owned by that entity were transferred to third parties in exchange for large sums of money.

It was also alleged that Soto swindled the owners of several companies to which he allegedly delivered the properties, but the documents proving ownership of the plots were false.