Dominican Republic arrests 15 in Odebrecht case

Police in the Dominican Republic carried out several arrests and detentions today related to investigations into bribery by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

+ info Spanish version

According to Listín Diario, among the detainees are Minister of Industry and Commerce Juan Temístocles Montas, former Minister of Public Works Víctor Díaz Rua and his son-in-law Conrad Pittaluga, former Senate President Andrés Bautista, former state electric company presidents César Sánchez and Radhámes Segura, former deputies Ruddy González and Roberto Rodríguez, former state hydroelectric company administrator Máximo de Oleo and businessman Ángel Rondón, among others.

They have been taken to judicial headquarters for questioning.

According to documents released by the US Justice Department, executives at Odebrecht confessed to having paid $788 million in bribes to officials in 10 Latin American countries and two in Africa.

In the Dominican Republic, as of 2001, Odebrecht distributed $92 million in bribes to obtain 17 contracts for the construction of roads, dams and a thermoelectric plant.

Information in development...