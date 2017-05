Troops arrested for opposing actions against protesters

Officials are reporting that 85 members of Venezuela's National Guard have been removed from duty and jailed for criticzing the actions of the military against protesters over the last month.

A total of 38 people have died during the protests, including a young man who died Friday after being shot in the head during a rally in the central city of Valencia, where protests and looting of shops amid renewed tensions.

The troops were arrested for expressing their displeasure with government actions to suppress the protests.

Hecder Lugo, 20, died in a Valencia health center where he had been brought Thursday night after being shot at the rally.

There were 20 people injured Thursday during the protests. Hundreds of businesses were looted during the protests.