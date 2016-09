Panama's economy grows 4.9 percent

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9 percent in the first six months of the year compared with data from the first half of 2015, said the General Comptroller of the Republic Thursday.

+ info Spanish version

The sectors of construction, financial services and real estate boosted the economy in the first half of the year, while transport, storage and telecommunications recorded a slight fall.

Growth was 5.2 percent in the period from April to June, while it was 4.6 percent in the first three months of the year.

The comptroller also announced that the deficit was $21.6 billion.

That is an increase of $1.7 billion over the past year.