Credit card debt increases

A report by the Superintendency of Banks reveals that credit card debt in Panama rose by $35 million during the first two months of this year.

+ info Spanish version

At present, customers have just over $2 billion in credit card debt.

At the same time, consumer loans have also grown during 2017.

That debt amounts to $10.347 billion, $150 million more than in December 2016.

Meanwhile, auto loan debt as of December 2016 is $662 million, $16 million more than at the beginning of last year.