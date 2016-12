Deputy involved in incident with police officer

According to police reports, Deputy Leandro Avila hit a police officer who asked him to move his vehicle that was parked illegally at San Miguel Arcángel Hospital in San Miguelito today.

Reports indicate that Ávila - who had arrived at the hospital seeking care for a relative - showed an aggressive behavior when the officer asked him to remove his car.

The officer and security personnel at the hospital said Avila parked his vehicle at the entrance of the emergency room, which at that time was full of people.

The incident was recorded by other people present at the scene.

La Prensa tried to seek a reaction from the deputy, but he did not answer phone calls or text messages.