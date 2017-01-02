Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

De León to focus on regaining the trust of the country

Manuel Vega Loo

National Assembly President Rubén De León stressed that it will be difficult to regain the confidence of citizens, especially if no measures are taken to ensure transparency in the country.

De León recalled that these measures will help restore confidence to Panamanian citizens and see that "it is still possible to believe in politicians and officials appointed to public positions in the state."

In turn, the politician clarified that in spite of all the criticism it receives, the Assembly "must safeguard participatory democracy in the country."

"If we do not act responsibly and if we do not take action to combat corruption, if we do not respect the role of each institution, but at the same time if we do not demand the fulfillment of the responsibilities of those who direct it, I dare to predict that the results will be disastrous," De León said at the opening of the new legislative session today.

He also took advantage of his speech to show his solidarity with the newspapers La Estrella and El Siglo.

He asked US authorities to remove the company that owns the newspapers from its sanctions list, saying if they close it will affect freedom of expression in the country.

