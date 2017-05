Venezuelan deputy denounces government

Venezuelan opposition deputy Julio Montoya denounced the "political nightmare" that his country is experiencing in Panama at a forum.

+ info Spanish version

Montoya pointed out the government of Nicolás Maduro has been repressing opposition protesters.

Montoya also accused the Venezuelan authorities of using military justice to try all those involved in anti-government protests and denounced the constitutional violation of the detainees' right to defense. He also said that three people with disabilities (autism) were arrested by the police in the framework of the protests.

During the activity, held Friday at the headquarters of the National Bar Association, Montoya called the recent pronouncements of Venezuelan Attorney General Luisa Ortega Díaz as a positive sign.

"Diaz took an important step in the struggle for democracy," Montoya said.

Montoya also denounced the government's sponsorship and protection of the Bolivarian National Guard in their actions taken against civilians. Dozens of people have been killed since the protests started a month ago.

Reunion y foro con la Comisión Panameña d DDHH ciudad de Panama "crisis Venezuela, represion y golpe. @Pr1meroJusticiapic.twitter.com/uIpyTPAjBh — Julio Montoya Medero (@juliocmontoya) 13 de mayo de 2017