INTERNATIONAL

Deputies support Waked

Flor Mizrachi Angel

Irasema de Dale, Benicio Robinson y María del Carmen Delgado. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Three PRD deputies - Benicio Robinson, Irasema de Dale and Maria del Carmen Delgado - have sent letters to the South Florida District Court attesting to the "honesty" of the businessman Nidal Waked, who is charged with money laundering and bank fraud.

All three letters are similar, stating how long they have known the defendant and emphasizing his good reputation and support for social causes. Two of the letters are dated Jan. 23 and one has no date.

Waked was extradited from Colombia to the U.S. earlier this year. He Was arrested in Bogata in May shortly after allegations surfaced that he was involved in a scheme to launder money for drug traffickers.

Waked's family has a number of businesses both inside and outside of Panama, including duty-free stores. The U.S. placed 68 of those companies on a sanctions list, which prevented them from engaging in business with U.S. citizens or companies.

De Dale said she sent the letter as a member of the National Assembly, but stressed that it contained her personal opinions. She also said she was asked to send it by constituents in Colón who depend on the Waked family for their livelihoods.

Delgado defended using state letterhead, saying her position entitles her to do so. Robinson could not be reached for comment.

