Deputies block judicial reforms

The National Assembly opted yesterday to discuss a law that creates a violin contest in Los Santos and a reform to the universal scholarships, but passed over a discussion on the proposed judicial reforms that would impact the Odebrecht investigation.

Panameñista Deputy José Antonio Domínguez criticized the decision not to discuss the reforms, saying some of his colleagues are "blocking" the bill from reaching a vote. He said they are protecting people who took bribes from the Brazilian construction company.

He said that he believes that the reforms will provide an important tools for the Public Prosecutor's Office to resolve the Odebrecht case.

Annette Planells, of the Independent Movement (Movin), urged the Assembly to debate the issue, claiming that the reforms are necessary and were proven to be effective in Brazil, Peru and the United States.

She said that the reforms include greater transparency in plea agreements, which is crucial for the proper application of these agreements.

The reforms were submitted more than a year ago by Supreme Court Chief Justice José Ayú Prado.