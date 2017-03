No consensus on reforms

The country's political parties still have not reached consensus on the distribution of seats in circuits represented by more than one deputy.

+ info Spanish version

Deputy Leandro Ávila, from the PRD, questioned a proposal by the ruling Panamenista Party that aims to change the way the seats are distributed. In his opinion, the Panamenistas seek to alter the Electoral Code on this issue to benefit their party.

Meanwhile, Panamenista Adolfo Valderrama said that what is sought is to ensure greater proportionality, which would benefit parties that sometimes are not represented in the National Assembly.

The Assembly is also debating a number of other proposals as part of the final block of electoral reforms. Panamenista José Luis Varela has presented several modifications to the project, including one that would mandate greater transparency in contributions.

PRD deputy Benicio Robinson reiterated the proposal of his bench that would mandate that all primary elections of all parties be held on one day.