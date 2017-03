Deputies diverted public funds

As they did in the past administration, many deputies not only transfered funds to communal boards and municipalities, but also to sports groups and non-governmental organization.

But a La Prensa investigation found that some of the donations never made it to the intended recipients.

Some $400,000 in donations have been registered in the last 20 months.

Assembly President Rubén De León has suspended the donations and announced the creation of an internal commission to investigate the irregularities.