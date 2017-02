Discussion of judicial reforms stalls again

For the third time, the National Assembly has closed a session without concluding the debate on proposed judicial reforms aimed at reducing prison overcrowding and streamlining investigations.

Most of the 71 deputies that make up the different groups were not in attendance yesterday, mainly those from the PRD.

The few who attended were excused by the absence of representatives of the Public Prosecutor's Office, who had been summoned to answer some questions about the agreement reached with the construction company Odebrecht over bribes it paid in Panama.

Officials from that office could not be reached for comment on why they did not attend the hearing.

In the short session yesterday, Molirena Deputy Miguel Fanovich took to the floor to ask the questions he had for the Public Ministry. But since they were absent, Assembly President Ruben De Leon declared a recess that lasted for more than an hour.

The proposed reforms were submitted to the legislature in September 2015 by Supreme Court Chief Justice Jose Ayú Prado.