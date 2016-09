Pinilla says he has been asked to stay in office

Tribunal Electoral Judge Erasmo Pinilla said Tuesday that several deputies have asked him to stay in office.

Pinilla, who attended a meeting of the Budget Commission of the National Assembly, told the media that several members of different parties "have asked me to stay until the elections" of May 2019.

Pinilla said he is undecided about the issue, and during the hearing said that he is not seeking re-election.

He also said he had no plans to solicit votes for his re-election within the Assembly.

Pinilla has served two terms, from 1996 to 2006 and 2006 until this year. His term expires in December.

In April of 2015 he was accused of nepotism and admitted that several members of his family worked in the agency.