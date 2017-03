Protests held in front of court

Venezuelan opposition deputies today clashed with military personnel in front of the headquarters of the Supreme Court in Caracas, where they went to protest a decision to have the court assumed its functions.

Parliamentarians attempted to cross a barrier while chanting slogans against the court and its ruling, which the opposition majority in the legislature earlier denounced as a "coup" by President Nicolas Maduro.

"We came to answer that false sentence, we will not abide by it," Assemblyman Juan Requesens said after getting his shirt torn in a clash with military officers.

A small group of supporters of the government was also on hand, many of them with Venezuela flags.

"These gentlemen want to rob us of the tranquility that the people are looking for, so they will not have peace either," said opposition Deputy Carlos Paparoni, referring to the magistrates.

In front of the soldiers, Paparoni added that "if the National Guard does not understand that this fight is for Venezuelans, and that their families are also starving, then they should step down."

Lawmakers tore up copies of the ruling, which is based on claims of electoral fraud.