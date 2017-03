Etesa orders study of power outages

The board of directors of the electric transmission company Etesa has ordered an audit to determine the causes of the explosions that occurred on March 17 and Tuesday in a substation which cut power to much of Panama and Colón.

This was announced by Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia, who chairs the board of Etesa.

This investigation will be in addition to the one initiated by the National Authority of the Public Services.

Etesa Chief Executive Iván Barría had previously warned of the company's lack of flexibility in buying new parts and suggested that the company should cease to be subject to the public procurement law.

De La Guardia responded that "that is the opinion of the manager of Etesa. However, the reality is that as long as the rule is not changed, we are all obliged to buy under the public procurement law and all officials must comply with that standard."

Meanwhile, President Juan Carlos Varela said that the recovery of the Panamanian electrical system will take several weeks due to the damage caused by the explosions at the Panama substation, which is located in Condado del Rey.