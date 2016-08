Court decision eases restrictions on police directors

Noting a "lack of prohibition" in the law regulating the national police, the Supreme Court has opened the possibility of a military official leading this institution.

+ info Spanish version

The court rejected a claim of unconstitutionality filed by attorney Carlos Bolivar Pedreschi against article 41 of the 1997 law that regulates the appointment of police directors. That law allowed persons with a military background to be appointed to the position.

The lawyer had argued that the law violates the provision that Panama can't establish an army. But that argument was rejected by Judge Harry Díaz, who heard the case. Díaz ruled that appointment a person with a military background was not equivalent to establishing an army.

He also said that the court could not expand the interpretation of the law, since the constitution did not specifically prohibit those individuals from serving.