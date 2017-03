Probidsida director protests lack of medicines

Probidsida Director Orlando Quintero chained himself today at the entrance of the Social Security Hospital Complex on Vía Transístmica.

+ info Spanish version

According to Quintero, the action was taken to draw attention to the lack of medicines for HIV patients in the country.

Quintero, dressed in a red shirt and black pants, said that the lack of medicines such as Raltegravir and Atripla has been a problem for seven months.

Acting Social Security Director Rubén Darío López said that there is a contract for the purchase of Raltegravir for $1.2 million. However, he explained that the contract needs to be endorsed by the Comptroller General.

Quintero complained about the bureaucracy in the purchase of medicines, a situation that was admitted by its acting director.

"The internal processes of CSS have many delays," said Lopez.

Several members of Probidsida joined the protest, with banners, on the steps of the CSS complex.

Ombudsman Alfredo Castillero Hoyos also came to the event and said that a complaint will be filed for the lack of medicines.