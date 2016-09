Antai director seeks decision in Pinilla case

Angelica Maytín, director of the National Authority of Transparency, urged the Supreme Court to issue a decision on the nepotism case involving Tribunal Electoral Judge Erasmo Pinilla.

+ info Spanish version

She said that a ruling should be issued in the case because Pinilla's term is set to expire in December.

The director also noted that more than 30 other officials have been sanctioned for nepotism.

The judge has admitted to hiring family members, a violation of state law.