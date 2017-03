Indigenous leaders defend traditional punishment

Traditional leaders of the Comarca Ngäbe Buglé called for the government to respect their form of punishment to maintain discipline.

The punishment involves tying the person's feet and arms to a tree stump and then it is manipulated to cause sharp pain, and possibly broken bones.

"The autonomy of traditional laws should not be violated, because the stump is a punishment that is imposed on those who act behind the back of the majority," said Marino Montezuma.

Montezuma added that this punishment will continue and be imposed on other leaders who sign contracts that hurt the indigenous people.

However, the governor of the region, Samuel Amador, called for a halt to this type of punishment because it is not legal. He said those responsible could be arrested.

The issue has arisen because Demecio Cases, president of the Traditional Congress of the Ngäbe Buglé, was subjected to the punishment by residents of the area for a contract he signed.