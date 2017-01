Electoral reforms to be discussed Monday

The discussion on second debate of the reforms to the Electoral Code will begin Monday.

+ info Spanish version

This was announced by National Assembly Vice President Luis Eduardo Quirós before the beginning of the session Thursday.

The deputy said that Wednesday a permanent session was declared until it culminated with the reading of the bill.

The session resumed at 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

Quirós did not rule out that the project could undergo changes in second debate.

"Hopefully we can get the changes that will happen made quickly, and that they will strengthen democracy," he said.

Quirós affirmed that negotiations are being held among the different parties to achieve consensus.

The Citizens Forum for Electoral Reforms has asked the Assembly to expedite the discussion of the project.