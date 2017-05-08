Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Venezuelan currency hits new lows

Spanish version

AFP | CARACAS, Venezuela

Severe food shortages have been reported in Venezuela. Severe food shortages have been reported in Venezuela.
Severe food shortages have been reported in Venezuela. AFP/ Ronaldo Schemidt

The dollar in Venezuela reached a new historic ceiling, surpassing 5,000 bolivars, which represents a devaluation of the local currency of 9.87 percent since April 19. 

Runaway inflation is one of the problems that has sparked opposition protests against the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The current minimum wage is 65,000 bólivares ($13) plus 135,000 bólivares in food tickets ($27). 

The socialist government has monopolized foreign exchange since 2003, and only sells dollars to private companies to import basic commodities like food and medicines. 

The rest of the goods are imported by the private sector with black market dollars.

Economist Asdrúbal Oliveros links the escalation of the currency in the parallel market with the opposition demonstrations that demand general elections since last April 1, and the issuance of money without backing. 

According to Oliveros, amid the protests the government has put the emphasis on the political opposition and "neglected the economic." 

"There is a drought of dollars in the market and there are more bolívares in the street. Political uncertainty empowers it," added the director of the consultancy Ecoanalítica

Nicolás Maduro announced March 27 a new exchange rate to increase the supply of dollars to the private sector and "beat the criminal dollar," with two weekly auctions, however, the measure has not materialized. 

The drop in oil prices in 2014 generated a drought in the country, which forced the government to drastically reduce imports, accentuating the severe shortage of food and medicines. 

The country also faces inflation that could reach 720 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund. 

Maduro attributes the crisis to an "economic war" of the opposition, supported by the United States.

