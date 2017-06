José Domingo Arias continues being questioned

Former Democratic Change (CD) presidential candidate José Domingo Mimito Arias returned Monday to the headquarters of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor to be questioned about Odebrecht's alleged donation to the last campaign.

Arias, who arrived at 8:50 a.m. in the company of his lawyer Armando Fuentes, told reporters that today he would continue cooperating in the case.

"We are not going to make any statements that could alter the course of the investigation, but we are completely calm that we present answers in a transparent manner," he said.

Arias said he did not receive funds from Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction company involved in a corruption scandal involving several countries, including Panama. Arias said that his claim has been supported by the Electoral Tribunal. So far he has not faced any precautionary detention measures.

In this case, the prosecution is also investigating Joao Santana and Mónica Moura, who worked for the CD presidential campaign.

Last May, Moura declared in Brazil - where she is detained for the Odebrecht affair - that she negotiated with former President Ricardo Martinelli a $16 million contribution by Odebrecht.