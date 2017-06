Arias undergoes more questioning

Former presidential candidate of the Cambio Democrático (CD) party, José Domingo Arias, arrived this morning at the office of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor to be questioned for a second time on donations made to the campaign by Odebrecht.

Upon his arrival at the judicial office at 8:45 a.m., Arias told the media that he would cooperate in the investigations.

"We are going to provide explanations," said Arias.

His lawyer Armando Fuentes stressed that his client has been cooperative so far.

José Domingo Arias, excandidato presidencial de Cambio Democrático en elecciones de 2014, al llegar al Avesa.https://t.co/24PhUF6ogPpic.twitter.com/TyxSzphg4H — La Prensa Panamá (@prensacom) 5 de junio de 2017

The first interview took place June 1.

Arias was implicated by testimony from Brazil of Joao Santana and Mónica Moura, who advised his campaign. They said they managed a $21 million budget, $16 million of which came from Odebrecht.

The company has admitted to paying bribes in Panama.