POLITICS

Varela donations total $9.7 million

The list of donors were published yesterday.

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

President Juan Carlos Varela (left) has denied taking money from Odebrecht.
President Juan Carlos Varela (left) has denied taking money from Odebrecht. Ricardo Iturriaga

President Juan Carlos Varela released the list of private donors to his presidential campaign in the general elections of 2014 yesterday to prove he didn't take money from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The publication of the list came after Minister of the Presidency Álvaro Alemán, who was the director of Varela's presidential campaign, requested it from the Electoral Tribunal.

"There is the name of the donors and how much they donated, because that is what the law requires. We fulfilled that obligation," said Alemán.

He added that Varela's presidential campaign "did not receive donations from Odebrecht or any of its subsidiaries."

Alemán also urged the presidential candidates of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) Juan Carlos Navarro and Democratic Change (CD), José Domingo Arias, to also make their campaign donations public.

In a statement, Varela reported that his campaign received $9.7 million in private donations and had expenses of $10.1 million, leaving a balance of $400,000.

The report was posted on the web site of the Panameñista Party. It was endorsed by the third notary public of the Panama circuit, Cecilio Roberto Moreno Arosemena.

Among the donors to the presidential campaign of Juan Carlos Varela were business leaders Felipe Motta III, and Felipe Motta Jr., as well as lawyers Ramón Fonseca and Jürgen Mossack.

Fonseca was the one who accused Varela of accepting money from Odebrecht.

