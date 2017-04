Trump says Venezuela is a disaster

US President Donald Trump said Venezuela is a "disaster" and he is "very sad" about the situation in that country, the scene of a wave of anti-government protests that has decided to withdraw from the Organization of American States.

"Venezuela is a mess," Trump briefly replied to a journalist's question while he was welcoming Argentine President Mauricio Macri to the White House.

"I am very sad for Venezuela, very sad to see what has happened. It is a very sad situation," he said later.

Trump's remarks come as the Venezuelan government is ready to begin the withdrawal process from the OAS, claiming that a group of US-led countries uses that body to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Caracas made that decision after Tuesday's OAS, with the vote of 19 countries, approved a meeting of foreign ministers to evaluate the country's serious crisis. Venezuela is due Thursday to hand over the letter of resignation to the OAS to the General Secretariat, formally beginning the process of withdrawal of the organization, which takes 24 months.

Maduro's government faces mounting international pressure and a wave of protests that left about 30 people dead.