ENA to fund bridge project

The fourth bridge over the Panama Canal will be paid for with funds raised by bonds issued by the National Highway Company (ENA).

Although final amounts have not yet been defined, it is estimated that the project will cost about $1 billion. About half of that amount will be funded through a bind issue which will be repaid through a toll charged to users.

The financing plan will mean that the project will not significantly impact the general state budget, which has limits on the amount of debt the government can assume. Financing the project through the state budget "would have required sacrifices in a myriad of other projects," said Iván Zarak, deputy minister of Economy and Finance.

ENA was created in 2010 to manage the Corredor Norte and Corredor Sur. Those concessions were acquired by the government in the last administration.

The National Assembly last week amended the law creating the agency to allow it to manage the bridge. The law was also modified to allow the agency to keep collecting tolls on the corredors even after they have been paid for. Under the old law, the corredors were supposed to be free after they were paid for through tolls.

The administration plans to keep collecting the tolls to finance new works.