ODEBRECHT

Ecuador asks US for assistance in Odebrecht case

Manuel Vega Loo

Wilson Toainga, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation of the Odebrecht case in Ecuador, sent a petition to the United States today for international criminal assistance.

He is seeking information on bribes accepted by Ecuadorian politicians.

This was revealed this afternoon by Ecuador's Attorney General, Galo Chiriboga, through his Twitter account, where he also said that the information requested from the United States should be confined to the facts regarding crimes committed by Ecuadorian citizens .

Odebrecht acknowledged paying $788 million in bribes in 10 countries in the region - including Ecuador - and two in Africa.

The confession of the Brazilian construction company is part of an agreement between prosecutors and lawyers of Odebrecht, endorsed Dec. 21 before the Court of the Eastern District of New York.

According to that documentation, in Ecuador Odebrecht allegedly paid a total of $33.5 million in bribes to civil servants for public works.

Organized Crime Prosecutor Javier Caraballo said today that Panama has exchanged information with his Ecuadorian counterparts on the aforementioned case.

Caraballo and David Díaz, undersecretary of the Attorney General's Office, traveled to Ecuador and the United States on Dec. 27, respectively, to obtain details of the alleged bribery of Panamanian officials by the Brazilian company.

