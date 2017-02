Edison Teano taken into custody

Edison Ernesto Teano Rivera, the employee of Mossack Fonseca who was in charge of dozens of bank accounts of the firm's foreign clients, has been apprehended for questioning.

The action follows yesterday's questioning of main partners of the firm, Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca, who remained in custody overnight.

All three were charged with money laundering.

Teano was identified by federal prosecutors in Brazil as being part of the structure of the Mossack Fonseca office in the South American country. The lawyer was allegedly linked to a complex money laundering scheme involving Panama companies.

Specifically, the firm is noted to have provided legal instruments, such as corporations, through which members of the Workers' Party of Brazil allegedly laundered large sums of money from bribes and other irregular acts.