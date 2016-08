Jaén admits to receiving bribes

Former Government Innovation Director Eduardo Jaén has told prosecutors that he accepted a $120,000 payment from the German multinational SAP, which was awarded a $14.5 million contract to install software for Social Security.

+ info Spanish version

Jaen, who has been detained in this case since April, said that the late businessman Carlos Bissot proposed the payment so that the deal would receive a favorable recommendation from his agency, a requirement on the purchase of software above $50,000.

In his statement, Jaén said that Bissot offered to make the payments in two parts, and that he accepted the cash, which was delivered in manila envelopes. The payments were made in August and September 2010.

There are 14 others charged in the case, including former Social Security Director Guillermo Sáez Llorens.

Prosecutors have issued a red alert for Interpol to capture Aaron Ronny Mizrachi, the brother-in-law of former President Ricardo Martinelli, on charges related to the case. He is thought to have fled the country.