Battle continues over sex ed law

The decision to suspend the discussion of the draft law that would require sexual education to be taught in public schools has generated debate among representatives of organized civil society.

While some estimate that the decision was correct, others point out that the action was "cowardly."

Juan Francisco de la Guardia, president of the Panamanian Alliance for Life and Family, congratulated Deputy Gabriel Soto, chairman of the Labor, Health and Social Development Committee of the National Assembly, for suspending the debate.

However, Annette Planells of the Independent Movement said that it was a "cowardly" decision, because there is a clear need to address issues such as high teenage pregnancy rates and the spread of sexually-transmitted diseases.

Some members of the committee even pointed out yesterday that they did not know that the item was on the agenda or that its discussion had been suspended in the Assembly.

According to Soto there are "extreme" positions in this issue, which is why the committee has been unable to reach a consensus.