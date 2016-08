Politician arrested in Colón

Police Director Omar Pinzón confirmed Wednesday that the ringleaders of a gang dedicated to drug trafficking in Colón have been captured.

He said that both Panamanians and foreigners were arrested in the operation, which took several months to plan.

A second lieutenant of the national air service was among those arrested. Another of the suspects was the representative of Viento Frío, Colón. That person has been identified as a member of the PRD.