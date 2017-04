Batista released from jail

Businessman Eike Batista, who was once the richest man in Brazil, was released from jail Sunday to be held under house arrest, officials in Rio de Janeiro reported.

"He left the prison this morning, without incident, and is still under house arrest," an advisor to the State Department of Penitentiary Administration told AFP.

Accused of corruption at state-owned company Petrobras, Batista, 60, had received a green light from the Supreme Court to leave the Bangu Prison. Batista was arrested on Jan. 30 after landing on a flight from New York four days after police raided his home in Rio.

Three months later, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Judge Gilmar Mendes ruled that his imprisonment was excessive.

Batista is suspected of having paid $16.5 million to Rio's then governor, Sergio Cabral, in the purchase and sale of a gold mine that never existed. He was arrested after Cabral's imprisonment in November.

Since he did not hold a university degree, he was not able to avail himself of the benefits of imprisonment provided by Brazilian law for people with a higher level of education, despite requests for his defense.