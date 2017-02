Executive asks judges to explain reforms

The executive body has asked the Supreme Court to help "educate" deputies about the proposed judicial reforms, which seek to reduce overcrowding in prisons and establishes transparency in plea agreements.

Supreme Court Chief Justice José Ayú Prado entrusted the task judges Harry Diaz and Luis Mario Carrasco, deputy to Judge Jerónimo Mejía. This is stated in a note that Ayú Prado addressed to Diaz Tuesday.

In the note to Díaz, Ayú Prado mentions that the appearance was requested by ministers María Luisa Romero (Government) and Álvaro Alemán (the Presidency). The idea is supported - according to the note - by the president of the National Assembly, Rubén De León.

Monday, the full legislature failed to address the reforms because of a low turnout and the failure of the attorney general to send someone to defend the reforms.

The project was presented to the National Assembly in September 2015 by Ayú Prado. It's passage has been viewed as a key component to the investigation of bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.