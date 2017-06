Mossack Fonseca lawyer released on bail

The Second High Court of Justice granted a $300,000 bond in favor of Edison Teano, an executive of the forensic firm Mossack Fonseca, who had been detained since February.

Teano has already posted bail and been released, said his lawyer Marlene Guerra.

Last April, the 17th Criminal Court granted Teano bail of $79,000. The decision was appealed by the Second Prosecutor against Organized Crime. The Second High Court upheld the court's decision, but increased the bail amount to $300,000.

The two founding partners of Mossack Fonseca, lawyers Jurgën Mossack and Ramón Fonseca Mora, were previously granted bail of $500,000 each.

Prosecutors are investigating Mossack, Fonseca Mora, Teano and María Mercedes Riaño - an executive of the firm in Brazil - for money laundering.