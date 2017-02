Odebrecht official linked to Panama, Peru

Authorities in Panama are examining the role played by Erlon Arfelli, the director of Odebrecht's energy projects in Peru, in the activities of Odebrecht Latin Finance, a subsidiary of the Brazilian construction company that is registered in Panama.

+ info Spanish version

Odebrecht Latin Finance is one of five companies that the construction company maintains in the Public Registry in Panama. However, the name Erlon Arfelli does not appear in any of the documents as being connected to the societies.

Arfelli's name does appear as the legal representative of Odebrecht Latin Finance in the letter with which the Brazilian company told the Ministry of Economy and Finance of its willingness to continue negotiating the termination of the contract for the construction of the Chan 2 hydroelectric plant.

The project has been delayed several times, and the company has experienced difficulties recently due to corruption allegations in both Panama and peru, as well as 10 other countries.

Prosecutors in Panama are examining contracts issued by the government to Odebrecht for signs of wrongdoing, including the hydro concession.