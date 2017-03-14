Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Asamblea Nacional Contraloría General Odebrecht Kenia Porcell productores Juan Carlos Varela Metro de Panamá Venezuela

Spanish version

Assets of politicians seized in Colombia and Perú

Spanish version

Angel López Guía

Temas:

Former Colombian Deputy Minister of Transport Gabriel García Morales being taken into custody on corruption charges. Former Colombian Deputy Minister of Transport Gabriel García Morales being taken into custody on corruption charges.
Former Colombian Deputy Minister of Transport Gabriel García Morales being taken into custody on corruption charges. Cortesía El Espectador.

Authorities in Colombia and Peru have approved seizing assets valued at more than $4 million belonging to former senior officials from both countries as part of the investigation into bribes paid by Odebrecht in exchange for public infrastructure contracts in the region.

+ info

According to information released by the newspaper El Espectador de Colombia, the Attorney General of that country ordered four properties and two luxury vehicles to be seized from former Transport Minister Gabriel García Morales and the businessmen Enrique José and Eduardo Assad Ghisays Manzur.

Among the seizures are the shares of the Panamanian company Lurion Trading, which was allegedly used to pay the bribes for a contract to build a highway.

In Peru, a Lima court ordered the seizure of properties valued at $170,000 of two former officials of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

These are Miguel Navarro and Mariella Huerta, who were part of the tender committee for line 1 of the Lima metro awarded to Odebrecht.

Navarro has been called the "front man" for former Vice Minister Jorge Cuba, who is also being investigated.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $29 million in bribes in Peru and $11 million in Colombia.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Mayer Mizrachi Mayer Mizrachi

Mizrachi listed as Macrofest speaker

Lead auditor Jorge Perea yesterday at the offices of the National Assembly. Lead auditor Jorge Perea yesterday at the offices of the National Assembly.

Auditors begin work in Assembly

The airport in Chilibre will get a control tower. The airport in Chilibre will get a control tower.

Three proposals submitted for control tower project

Non-profits will face different rules under a proposal being crafted by two ministries. Non-profits will face different rules under a proposal being crafted by two ministries.

Government to mandate greater oversight of non-profits

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

OBRAS EN EL CORREGIMIENTO Residentes de San Francisco protestan en el Consejo Municipal de Panamá; exigen moratoria

Los residentes del corregimiento de San Francisco protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal. Los residentes protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal. Los residentes del corregimiento de San Francisco protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal. Los residentes protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal.
Los residentes del corregimiento de San Francisco protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal. Los residentes protestaron frente a la sede del Consejo Municipal. LA PRENSA/Richard Bonilla

Getzalette Reyes

Representantes de grupos como Somos San Francisco, la Asociación Ambiental de Residentes de Coco del Mar y Viña del Mar, y la ...

Sociedad Si es ludópata y quiere que le prohíban la entrada a casinos en Panamá, este es el procedimiento

La lista de autoexcluidos incluye al menos a 200 personas. La lista de autoexcluidos incluye al menos a 200 personas.
La lista de autoexcluidos incluye al menos a 200 personas. LA PRENSA/ Archivo

Angel López Guía

La Junta de Control de Juegos publicó una reforma al reglamento de autoexclusión de casinos para las personas adictas al juego ...

Mundo Tormenta Stella: Cierra la ONU, se paraliza Nueva York y cancelan 7 mil 800 vuelos

En la ciudad cayeron 20 centímetros de nieve. En la ciudad cayeron 20 centímetros de nieve.
En la ciudad cayeron 20 centímetros de nieve. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

AFP | NUEVA YORK, Estados Unidos

La tormenta Stella lanzaba el martes ráfagas de viento gélido, nieve y granizo a través del noreste de Estados Unidos, donde ...

Destacados