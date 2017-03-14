Assets of politicians seized in Colombia and Perú

Authorities in Colombia and Peru have approved seizing assets valued at more than $4 million belonging to former senior officials from both countries as part of the investigation into bribes paid by Odebrecht in exchange for public infrastructure contracts in the region.

According to information released by the newspaper El Espectador de Colombia, the Attorney General of that country ordered four properties and two luxury vehicles to be seized from former Transport Minister Gabriel García Morales and the businessmen Enrique José and Eduardo Assad Ghisays Manzur.

Among the seizures are the shares of the Panamanian company Lurion Trading, which was allegedly used to pay the bribes for a contract to build a highway.

In Peru, a Lima court ordered the seizure of properties valued at $170,000 of two former officials of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

These are Miguel Navarro and Mariella Huerta, who were part of the tender committee for line 1 of the Lima metro awarded to Odebrecht.

Navarro has been called the "front man" for former Vice Minister Jorge Cuba, who is also being investigated.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $29 million in bribes in Peru and $11 million in Colombia.