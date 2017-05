Bad weather advisory posted

The electrical transmission company Etesa has issued a storm warning for Saturday due to expected thunderstorms.

The warning is for the Caribbean coast and the interior of the country, specifically Veraguas, Chiriqui and Cocle. The warning is valid until 6 p.m.

The civil defense agency Sinaproc said in its Twitter account that the entire country is being monitored for potential flooding and other storm-related problems.

Friday, heavy rains caused a number of problems, including knocking down trees on several residences. and power lines.