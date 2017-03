Discussion begins on paternity law

The National Assembly's Social Development Committee today started the discussion of a bill which creates paternity leave for workers of private companies and public servants.

+ info Spanish version

The discussion was attended by Minister of Labor Luis Ernesto Carles, who was accompanied by his team.

Among the clarifications that Carles made was that paternity leave would only be granted for a maximum of twice a year.

The first article of this new rule establishes that "a person whose wife or companion is in a state of pregnancy shall enjoy a paid leave of absence for paternity."

Employees will have to provide proof of the pregnancy and give their employers proper notice.