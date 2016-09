Debate begins on electoral reforms

The Commission of Government, Justice and Constitutional Affairs of the National Assembly began Wednesday its discussion on first debate of reforms to the Electoral Code.

+ info Spanish version

Tribunal Electoral (TE) Judge Heriberto Arauz attended the session and explained the content of the project, which includes changes to private financing, debates and gender equity.

According to the judge, all the changes are being done to promote fairness, transparency and accountability.

Cristina Torres Ubillus, coordinator of the electoral reforms committee, said that she expects them to achieve greater consensus in the Assembly for the benefit of the country and of the country's democracy.

Lorena Gonzalez, president of the National Forum of Women of Political Parties, asked that the debate be held with the objective of strengthening democracy and gender equality.

Gonzalez said also that it would be regrettable and "a serious setback to democracy" if the reforms are not passed.