ODEBRECHT

Action demanded on Odebrecht case

Spanish version

Olmedo Rodríguez, Juan Manuel Díaz

Members of civil society organizations gathered in front of the Attorney General's Office yesterday to request that they act in a "quick and timely manner" after Odebrecht admitted to bribing Panamanian officials.

Magaly Castillo, of the Citizens Alliance for Justice, said she "distrusts" the current authorities because they allowed the award of contracts to this company for more than $2.6 billion even though it was already under investigation.

Civil society organizations propose that an international commission against impunity be created to work with the Office of the Attorney General. In addition, they made a list of nine points that they considered key to the success of the investigation, among them, that the Comptroller's Office audits the contracts and works of Odebrecht and that a special prosecutor be appointed.

The Public Prosecutor's Office (MP) announced the installation of a special anti-corruption task force, which will be carried out by anti-corruption prosecutors Tania Sterling, Vielka Broce, Ruth Morcillo and Zuleyka Moore.

The MP did not say whether the prosecutors are going to work exclusively in the Odebrecht case or what the status will be of their pending cases. Prosecutors conducted an inspection of Odebrecht's offices yesterday.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Odebrecht said that it is at the "entire disposal" of the authorities and that it will respond efficiently to any request. It also said it will continue operating normally in the country.

