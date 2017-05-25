Presidency faces more questions over health spending

Another official of the administration of President Juan Carlos Varela has benefited from discretionary funds.

+ info Spanish version

María Inés Marien Calviño Correa, a senior official of the Ministry of the Presidency, was treated in July 2016 at Johns Hopkins Medical Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. The surgery and related expenses cost more than $57,000.

Calviño earns a salary of $ 6,000 monthly in the Ministry of the Presidency and previously served as a commercial manager for Varela Hermanos, the family-owned company of the president.

In 2009, when Varela was elected vice president, Calviño was appointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She left the government in 2011 when the alliance between the Panamenista and CD parties erupted.

She worked actively in Varela's 2014 political campaign and was one of the key people in the transition of government and in the inauguration.

She has also been appointed as the executive director of the Support Commission for World Youth Day. She has also served as Deputy Minister of the Presidency on two occasions.

Calvino did not respond to requests for comment.

State spokesman Manuel Domínguez said: "Mrs. Calviño required emergency surgery. It was authorized to cover part of the costs. The details of this support were published transparently on the web site of the Presidency of the Republic last year, as was done with other health situations and emergencies covered with these funds, including the cardiovascular operations of 28 Panamanians, and other emergency situations."

When asked about the criteria for making these disbursements that benefit employees who have a salary that allows them to pay for private health insurance and obtain bank financing for these emergencies, he replied: "For all cases, the criterion is strictly social."

THE DEBATE

The issue arose after it came to light that with money from the discretionary items paid for medical expenses totaling $17,420 for Rolando Lopez, executive secretary of the National Security Council. Others who received support for surgical interventions were National Assembly Secretary Franz Wever ($7,787), Deputy Vidal Garcia ($76,997) and Alternate Deputy Eduardo Paz ($6,500).