Business leaders want action on school problems

Members of the business community in the province of Colón expressed Wednesday their concern about "the crisis affecting the current education system affecting future professionals."

+ info Spanish version

Entrepreneur Rafael Arosemena publicly denounced the state of the schools in this province.

He said there are computer labs that are hopelessly outdated and that there is little internet coverage.

According to the businessman, both this government and the previous one "have to pay the political cost for the damage that they are doing to the country."

He also blamed the authorities of the Ministry of Education and teacher unions, saying they are only interested in wages.