Newspaper offices attacked

El Nacional Editor Miguel Henrique Otero said that the daily will not be intimidated despite an attack on its offices by sympathizers to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

He added that such action demonstrates their lack of an argument.

"They do not respond with ideas, they simply resort to insults and threats," said Otero.

Unknown persons threw firebombs and excrement at the paper's offices early Tuesday. The attack was also condemned by the National Union of Journalists.

The attackers wore hoods and arrived in a white van without a license plate.

A pamphlet was left at the paper accusing it of "conspiring against the people."

The paper has been attacked numerous times over the last several months. Other media critical of the government have been attacked as well.