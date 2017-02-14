Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Alert issued for Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares

They have been connected to bribes from the construction company Odebrecht.

Olmedo Rodríguez, Andrea Gallo

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ricardo and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares.
The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor has requested the Department of Judicial Investigation (DIJ) to issue a red alert for the arrest of Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares and Ricardo Martinelli Linares, the children of former President Ricardo Martinelli, in connection with the bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Through an official letter sent Feb. 1 and released yesterday, Prosecutor Tania Sterling asked DIJ Director Marcos Córdoba to issue the alert for the brothers, as well as for lawyer Evelyn Vargas Reynaga.

The investigation began after Swiss authorities requested legal assistance from Panama for the investigation into accounts in that country connected to Odebrecht.

The investigation being carried out by the Panamanian Public Ministry is focused on allegations of money laundering.

According to the information provided by Switzerland, the Martinelli Linares brothers allegedly used public limited companies to move about $22 million they received from Odebrecht in exchange for their help in obtaining contracts during their father's administration.

According to the file, the accused would have received a total of $8.76 million in the account of Kadair Invesment Ltd., and $12.3 million in accounts in the name of Fordel International and Aragon Finance Corp., whose final beneficiaries are the Martinelli Linares brothers.

The prosecution has also ordered the inspection of tax records at the General Directorate of Revenue of the Ministry of Economy and Finance as part of the investigation.

Cristóbal Arboleda, a lawyer for the brothers, said that there is not enough evidence in the case to justify the arrest order and that the case is motivated by politics.

Ricardo Martinelli and his wife, former First Lady Marta Linares, commented on the case on Twitter.

Luis Enrique y Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, con alerta roja

Luis Enrique y Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, con alerta roja

