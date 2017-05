New rules go into effect for some foreign residents

New regulations went into effect today for residents from Colombia, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The new rule establishes a maximum time of stay as a tourist in the country of 90 days. Previously it was 180 days.

It also clarified that citizens of the aforementioned nationalities who entered the country before the validity of this decree will be able to maintain their status of 180 days as tourists.

The decree is signed by President Juan Carlos Varela and Minister of Public Security Alexis Bethancourt Yau.

The changes went into effect after being published in the Official Gazette.

One of the reasons for establishing this new regulation is that a large number of foreigners from those countries engaged in work without requesting the change of immigration status.

The new provision was announced by Varela on Friday. The president also said that there will be an increase in the surveillance of foreigners entering Panama.