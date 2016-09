Sanitation project to begin

President Juan Carlos Varela delivered the order to proceed Friday for the sanitation project in Punta Paitilla and Punta Pacifica.

The construction will be carried out by BCC Consortium, formed by the companies BTCS, CODISA and COGEIS.

The $16.7 million project is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank and the Development Bank of Latin America. It will take 15 months.

Varela said that the project is part of the $6 billion his government plans to spend on improving water and sewer services in the country.

The project will also address problems in storm-water drainage in this area.