School to punish students for killing kitten

Faculty at the Escuela Técnica de Contabilidad y Comercio Gastón Faraudo P. will impose sanctions on students who participated in the death of a kitten, which was thrown from a Metro station onto the sidewalk several stories below.

The students filmed the act.

Although the scope of this punishment was not specified, the most stringent sanctions in most private schools is usually expulsion.

The decision was made by the academic director of the school, Irma Carrasco, after meeting with the parents of the four students who were involved.

The incident occurred over the weekend and the video was uploaded to social networks.

"We apologize to the community for this unfortunate event. We are sure that the disciplinary sanction will serve as an example so that similar situations will never happen again," said a statement from the school.