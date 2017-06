Students protest on Vía Transístmica

A group of students from the University of Panama (UP) closed Via Transístmica today to demand that investigations related to corruption scandals be speeded up.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., college students burned tires and placed trash on the road, which has caused long delays in the area.

Protesters also criticized the use of discretionary funds used by President Juan Carlos Varela.

UP Rector Eduardo Flores Castro met with the students to try and convince them to engage in dialogue rather than protests.

However, students have said they will continue with the protest until the government agrees to meet with them.