CORRUPTION

Minsters have different reactions to request from attorney

The ministers of Housing and Public Works, as well as the Metro director, have been asked to join the complaint against Odebrecht.

Interrogan a exministro dominicano tras allanar oficinas de Odebrecht

Andrea Gallo, Luis Bellini

Odebrecht is working on line 2 of the Metro.
Odebrecht is working on line 2 of the Metro. Luis García

Reactions have been mixed to a request by Administration Attorney Rigoberto González to three heads of government entities to file criminal complaints against the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Gonzalez sent letters to Minister of Public Works Ramón Arosemena, Minister of Housing Mario Etchelecu and Metro Director Roberto Roy to warn them that they have the obligation to become plaintiffs so that they can claim compensation for overcharges in works executed by Odebrecht for these entities.

"I can not file a complaint because there is no fault," Etchelecu said of the $569 million contract he signed with Odebrecht for the Colón urban renewal project. "But if a fault is found, we will take all necessary measures."

Arosemena said he has not yet received any official notification.

The ministry signed contracts with Odebrecht for all three phases of the cinta costera, at a total cost of almost $1 billion, and for the widening of the Pan-American Highway between Santiago and David.

Meanwhile, Roy said the Metro would follow the advise of González.

"He mentions a few steps within that letter that would have to be followed, and we will definitely do it," Roy replied.

Odebrecht built line 1 for $2 billion and is currently building line 2 for $1.8 billion.

Twelve ministers responded yesterday to an open letter sent by the Independent Movement (Movin) to President Juan Carlos Varela in which they noted that his government "has failed to protect the interests of the state in the Odebrecht scandal."

The ministers call Movin's opinion "out of focus and unfair."

"This false statement is surprising considering that members of this group currently collaborate in the management of the government," said the ministers. "Movin must reflect on its unfocused position of the national reality."

Redacción de La Prensa | 20 ene 2017 - 08:27h

El exministro de Obras Públicas de República Dominicana Víctor Díaz Rúa acudió ayer ante el procurador  general de la República, a fin de ser interrogado en torno a las investigaciones que realiza sobre el caso Odebrecht, informó el medio dominicano Listín Diario (listindiario.com).

El exfuncionario dijo que acudió al despacho del procurador Jean Rodríguez a ejercer un deber ciudadano para que le pregunten lo que sea.

Rehusó opinar sobre la cantidad de contratos que llegó a firmar con la constructora Odebrecht en las instituciones que estuvo como funcionario del gobierno de Leonel Fernández (1996-2000).

La Procuraduría General dominicana  había allanado las oficinas de Odebrecht en el país  la noche del pasado  miércoles, para confrontar las informaciones y documentos que entregaron los ejecutivos de esa empresa con los datos suministrados por sus representantes en el extranjero e información de inteligencia.

El fiscal adjunto anticorrupción Wagner Cubilete encabezó el equipo que ingresó a las oficinas de Odebrecht, en un lujoso edificio del centro de Santo Domingo, y se incautó de dos docenas de cajas de documentos y varios servidores.

Víctor Díaz Rúa  fue el funcionario que  firmó 7 de los 17 contratos del Gobierno con la compañía brasileña. La institución sostuvo que es “inadmisible” que a pesar de que ejecutivos de la empresa admitieron ante las autoridades judiciales de Estados Unidos y Brasil que pagaron sobornos millonarios en República Dominicana a cambio de contratos de obras públicas, sus representantes en el país hayan negado esos  pagos ilegales.

Destacados