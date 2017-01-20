Minsters have different reactions to request from attorney

Reactions have been mixed to a request by Administration Attorney Rigoberto González to three heads of government entities to file criminal complaints against the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Gonzalez sent letters to Minister of Public Works Ramón Arosemena, Minister of Housing Mario Etchelecu and Metro Director Roberto Roy to warn them that they have the obligation to become plaintiffs so that they can claim compensation for overcharges in works executed by Odebrecht for these entities.

"I can not file a complaint because there is no fault," Etchelecu said of the $569 million contract he signed with Odebrecht for the Colón urban renewal project. "But if a fault is found, we will take all necessary measures."

Arosemena said he has not yet received any official notification.

The ministry signed contracts with Odebrecht for all three phases of the cinta costera, at a total cost of almost $1 billion, and for the widening of the Pan-American Highway between Santiago and David.

Meanwhile, Roy said the Metro would follow the advise of González.

"He mentions a few steps within that letter that would have to be followed, and we will definitely do it," Roy replied.

Odebrecht built line 1 for $2 billion and is currently building line 2 for $1.8 billion.

Twelve ministers responded yesterday to an open letter sent by the Independent Movement (Movin) to President Juan Carlos Varela in which they noted that his government "has failed to protect the interests of the state in the Odebrecht scandal."

The ministers call Movin's opinion "out of focus and unfair."

"This false statement is surprising considering that members of this group currently collaborate in the management of the government," said the ministers. "Movin must reflect on its unfocused position of the national reality."